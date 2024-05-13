The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit parked during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The recovery and response objectives center on restoring combat operational capability to main operating bases, if attacked, while simultaneously conducting offensive strikes from dispersed and forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

