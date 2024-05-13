Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 2 of 7]

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sit parked during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The recovery and response objectives center on restoring combat operational capability to main operating bases, if attacked, while simultaneously conducting offensive strikes from dispersed and forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:02
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
    This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

