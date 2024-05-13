Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 1 of 7]

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron return from routine training during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. When adversaries know the U.S. Air Force can employ airpower in a contested environment, side-by-side with capable Ally and partner forces, they are more likely to respect national sovereignty and make decisions that improve global safety and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:02
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
    USAFE
    52nd FW
    EUCOM
    AK24
    Astral Knight 24

