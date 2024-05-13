The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron return from routine training during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. When adversaries know the U.S. Air Force can employ airpower in a contested environment, side-by-side with capable Ally and partner forces, they are more likely to respect national sovereignty and make decisions that improve global safety and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

