    Luke AFB F-16s and F-35s fly with Kingsley Eagles [Image 11 of 11]

    Luke AFB F-16s and F-35s fly with Kingsley Eagles

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 309th Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, is launched out for a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, May 14, 2024. The F-16s and F-35s from Luke AFB were here temporarily to train and fly with the Oregon Air National Guard Eagles, enhancing student training for both units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    F-16
    Luke AFB
    F-15 Eagle
    Oregon Air National Guard
    F-35 Lightning II
    F-5

