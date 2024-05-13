Luke AFB F-16s and F-35s fly with Kingsley Eagles

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 309th Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare to launch for a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, May 14, 2024. The F-16s and F-35s from Luke AFB were here temporarily to train and fly with the Oregon Air National Guard Eagles, enhancing student training for both units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024