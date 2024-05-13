Luke AFB F-16s and F-35s fly with Kingsley Eagles

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing, F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and a contract Adversary Air F-5 sit on the ramp at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, May 14, 2024. The F-16s and F-35s from Luke AFB were here temporarily to train and fly with the Oregon Air National Guard Eagles, enhancing student training for both units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

