Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute Land Navigation exercises on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2024. Tested as a portion of Basic Warrior Training (BWT), Land Navigation measures the recruits tactical abilities reading a topographic map and lensatic compass.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:35 Photo ID: 8409400 VIRIN: 240515-M-CV013-9434 Resolution: 1967x2950 Size: 629.22 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.