Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Land Navigation [Image 7 of 9]

    Mike Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute Land Navigation exercises on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2024. Tested as a portion of Basic Warrior Training (BWT), Land Navigation measures the recruits tactical abilities reading a topographic map and lensatic compass.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8409397
    VIRIN: 240515-M-CV013-3579
    Resolution: 2154x3231
    Size: 721.51 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation
    Mike Company Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    BWT
    3rd RTBN
    Mike Company
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT