Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute Land Navigation exercises on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2024. Tested as a portion of Basic Warrior Training (BWT), Land Navigation measures the recruits tactical abilities reading a topographic map and lensatic compass.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8409387
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-CV013-5004
|Resolution:
|2471x3707
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
