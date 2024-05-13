U.S. troops support humanitarian aid mission to Gaza

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) places a quick response code (QRC) on a pallet containing humanitarian aid destined for Gaza. via the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore temporary pier. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley)

