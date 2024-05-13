U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) use a rope to stabilize humanitarian aid while it is lifted by a crane aboard the MV Roy P. Benavidez at the Port of Ashdod, Israel. These soldiers are supporting the construction of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore system off the shore of Gaza. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:46 Photo ID: 8409384 VIRIN: 240514-A-GG328-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.28 MB Location: ASHDOD, IL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. troops support humanitarian aid mission to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.