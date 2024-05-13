Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. troops support humanitarian aid mission to Gaza [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. troops support humanitarian aid mission to Gaza

    ASHDOD, ISRAEL

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) use a rope to stabilize humanitarian aid while it is lifted by a crane aboard the MV Roy P. Benavidez to support the Joint Logistics Over-the-shore (JLOTS) operation, in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, May 13, 2024. At the request of the United States Agency for International Development, the temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, will assist the humanitarian community in the delivery of international humanitarian aid to citizens of Gaza in need through the Humanitarian Maritime Corridor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:46
    Location: ASHDOD, IL
    CENTCOM JLOTS

