USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka after 9 years as FDNF carrier

240516-N-UF592-1087 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 16. After nine years of service, Ronald Reagan departed Japan for the final time as the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed naval forces Japan aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

