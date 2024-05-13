Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka after 9 years as FDNF carrier [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka after 9 years as FDNF carrier

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240516-N-UF592-1087 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 16. After nine years of service, Ronald Reagan departed Japan for the final time as the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed naval forces Japan aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 11:54
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka after 9 years as FDNF carrier [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Japan
    underway
    departure
    sea and anchor
    USS Ronald Reagan

