Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's Inaugural Lunch and Learn Series

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's Inaugural Lunch and Learn Series

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Deidra Martin-Jones 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Lt. Col. Stacey Mcclintick Instructs the first Lunch and Learn series and KACC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8408776
    VIRIN: 240221-O-BM211-4897
    Resolution: 2481x1575
    Size: 558.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's Inaugural Lunch and Learn Series, by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT