    Morón AB supports BTF 24-2 [Image 4 of 6]

    Morón AB supports BTF 24-2

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 65th ABG/PA 

    65th Air Base Group

    Morón Air Base welcomed four U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from Dyess Air Force Base. This was part of the Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-2.The 496 ABS assisted with flight planning, airfield operations, logistics, and installation support, facilitating seamless operations for the BTF as they strengthened partnerships and enhanced interoperability across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

