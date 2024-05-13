NORWICH, Conn. (May 15, 2024) Lt. Dylan Holly, Royal Navy Surgeon Cmdr. Alistair Morris, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Spencer Warren, Navy Diver 1st Class John Ahnen and Emily Swedlund, all assigned to Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), pose for a photo following a Career Day presentation at Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School. NSMRL staff engaged with 6th, 7th and 8th graders and spoke about the various career fields in the Navy and Navy Medicine. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine’s Research & Development enterprise, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. just (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8408484 VIRIN: 240515-N-N1542-1001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 7.04 MB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSMRL Participates in Middle School Career Day, by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.