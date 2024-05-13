Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Defender Spc. Yogesh Gurung

    Know Your Defender Spc. Yogesh Gurung

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Meet Spc. Yogesh Gurung, a bridge crewmember with 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Gurung was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, to work on tactical water crossing operations, May 15, 2024. Gurung operates the M30 Bridge Erection Boats for the Wet Gap Crossing, an operation that uses the Improved Ribbon Bridge to move troops and equipment across a water obstacle.

    This work, Know Your Defender Spc. Yogesh Gurung, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    defender
    strongertogether
    immediateresponse
    knowyourdefender

