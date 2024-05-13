Meet Spc. Yogesh Gurung, a bridge crewmember with 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Gurung was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, to work on tactical water crossing operations, May 15, 2024. Gurung operates the M30 Bridge Erection Boats for the Wet Gap Crossing, an operation that uses the Improved Ribbon Bridge to move troops and equipment across a water obstacle.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:24 Photo ID: 8408337 VIRIN: 240515-A-KJ355-1530 Resolution: 1080x780 Size: 556.93 KB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know Your Defender Spc. Yogesh Gurung, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.