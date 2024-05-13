Paratroopers conduct a live fire training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 8, 2024. Live fire exercises simulate combat situations, providing soldiers with practical experience in handling weapons and reacting under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:10 Photo ID: 8408334 VIRIN: 240508-A-PE102-6109 Resolution: 2769x1531 Size: 1.32 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise, by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.