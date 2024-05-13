Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

Paratroopers conduct a live fire training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 8, 2024. Live fire exercises simulate combat situations, providing soldiers with practical experience in handling weapons and reacting under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)
|05.07.2024
|05.16.2024 07:10
