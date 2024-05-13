Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers conduct a live fire training exercise on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 8, 2024. Live fire exercises simulate combat situations, providing soldiers with practical experience in handling weapons and reacting under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8408334
    VIRIN: 240508-A-PE102-6109
    Resolution: 2769x1531
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise, by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    livefireexercise
    LiveFireTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT