A Philippine Marine assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade takes notes during a class covering fundamentals of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense given during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 06:03 Photo ID: 8408242 VIRIN: 240515-M-HY848-1150 Resolution: 7340x4896 Size: 11.27 MB Location: PHILIPPINE MARINE BASE RODOLFO, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.