    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense [Image 2 of 8]

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense

    PHILIPPINE MARINE BASE RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Elmer Acevedo, front right, the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, teaches a class on the fundamentals of CBRN defense to Philippine Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Soldiers and civilian first responders during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8408239
    VIRIN: 240515-M-HY848-1046
    Resolution: 7644x5099
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE MARINE BASE RODOLFO, PH
    CBRN
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

