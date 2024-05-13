Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense [Image 1 of 8]

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense

    PHILIPPINE MARINE BASE RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Senior Pyro Officer 1 Rual Tabang, left, with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Puerto Princesa City Fire Station, takes notes during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense class given by U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8408238
    VIRIN: 240515-M-HY848-1015
    Resolution: 6108x4074
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE MARINE BASE RODOLFO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CBRN
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

