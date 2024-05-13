Front port view of P201 "05 February 1979" from the Republic of the Congo, Gulf of Guinea on Sunday May 12, 2024.

From May 11 to 16, 2024, PHM Commander Birot participates in the major annual maritime security exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 24 sponsored by the United States. In partnership with the Angolan coastal navies, the Congo navy and that of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The French navy supports African navies, shares its experience and trains with African navies in order to strengthen our mutual know-how. By sharing its expertise, its human and material resources, the French navy contributes to strengthening maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. The navy offers its assistance and expertise to its African partners, at their request.

Under the aegis of the Yaoundé maritime security architecture, countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea cooperate on maritime security. For them, it is a question of coordinating their maritime resources, pooling them and sharing information resources, while increasing their common skills through regular training.

The Corymbe 24.03 mission aims to reduce insecurity and secure maritime routes in an area threatened by IUU fishing, banditry, piracy or drug trafficking. (Photo and caption courtesy of the French Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 05:53 Photo ID: 8408235 VIRIN: 240512-N-NO901-3002 Resolution: 1701x1136 Size: 478.98 KB Location: GULF OF GUINEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Navy participates in exercise Obangame Express 2024 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.