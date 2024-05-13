Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation MWR: NSA Souda Bay hosts Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation MWR: NSA Souda Bay hosts Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon

    GREECE

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2024) Jimmy Herman, guitarist and fiddler, performs a song for personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored concert, titled Operation MWR, in the Navy Exchange parking lot on base on May 12, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

