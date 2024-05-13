NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2024) Jimmy Herman, guitarist and fiddler, performs a song for personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored concert, titled Operation MWR, in the base Navy Exchange parking lot on May 12, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8408107 VIRIN: 240512-N-EM691-1287 Resolution: 5298x7947 Size: 2.24 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation MWR: NSA Souda Bay hosts Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.