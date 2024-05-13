NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, fill out “safety passports” showing they had attended all the booths and been briefed on all the safety tips during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8408095 VIRIN: 240514-N-EM691-1092 Resolution: 5270x3513 Size: 796.69 KB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.