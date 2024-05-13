Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024

    GREECE

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. LeCompte, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay chaplain, instructs Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay about how to vote while stationed overseas during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

