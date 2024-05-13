NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 14, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. LeCompte, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay chaplain, instructs Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay about how to vote while stationed overseas during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:06 Photo ID: 8408094 VIRIN: 240514-N-EM691-1043 Resolution: 7071x4714 Size: 1.41 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Summer Safety Stand Down 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.