USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Japanese Government officials, leaders from the US Navy, JMSDF prior to departing Yokosuka, Japan after 9 years as FDNF carrier

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel poses for a photo with Sailors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), before the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 16. After nine years of service, Ronald Reagan is scheduled to depart Japan for the final time as the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed naval forces Japan aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

