    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Japanese Government officials, leaders from the US Navy, JMSDF prior to departing Yokosuka, Japan after 9 years as FDNF carrier [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Japanese Government officials, leaders from the US Navy, JMSDF prior to departing Yokosuka, Japan after 9 years as FDNF carrier

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the media during a press conference on the flight deck before the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 16. After nine years of service, Ronald Reagan is scheduled to depart Japan for the final time as the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed naval forces Japan aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Japanese Government officials, leaders from the US Navy, JMSDF prior to departing Yokosuka, Japan after 9 years as FDNF carrier [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

