    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold orientation brief [Image 8 of 8]

    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold orientation brief

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade attend an opening brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum 24.3 in Barira, Mindanao, Philippines, May 13, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8407712
    VIRIN: 240513-M-OV505-1122
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: BARIRA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold orientation brief [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACDC
    Philippines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    Philippine Marines
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

