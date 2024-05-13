ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold opening brief

Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Victor Donque, operations officer for 1st Marine Brigade, delivers an orientation brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 10, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

