ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold orientation brief

Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Eric A. Macaambac, the commander of 1st Marine Brigade, speaks at an orientation brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 13, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines conduct bilateral training
