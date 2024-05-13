ACDC: 1/7, Philippine Marines hold orientation brief

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines attend an orientation brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 13, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

