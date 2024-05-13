Palau President visits Guam National Guard

Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., right, and First Lady Valerie R. Whipps identify a landmark one mile away, shown by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Enderes using optics in a Guam National Guard UH-70 Lakota helicopter, Guam, May 10, 2024. The Republic of Palau recently entered a new State Partnership Program with the Guam Guard, where both islands will share knowledge and capabilities in maritime border security, disaster response, search and rescue, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

