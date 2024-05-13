Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palau President visits Guam National Guard

    Palau President visits Guam National Guard

    GUAM

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., right, and First Lady Valerie R. Whipps identify a landmark one mile away, shown by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Enderes using optics in a Guam National Guard UH-70 Lakota helicopter, Guam, May 10, 2024. The Republic of Palau recently entered a new State Partnership Program with the Guam Guard, where both islands will share knowledge and capabilities in maritime border security, disaster response, search and rescue, and more. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8407657
    VIRIN: 240510-Z-RJ317-2019
    Resolution: 2536x1691
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palau President visits Guam National Guard, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    State Partnership Program
    Palau
    National Guard
    SPP
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT