Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum [Image 4 of 10]

    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors, leaders and command leadership across the Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC) enterprise conducted a mystery event where teams had to camouflage a pair of military vehicles during the SFAC Forum conducted at Fort Carson. Teams were judged on overall camouflage from the air and ground and the ability to easily move the vehicles from in and out of cover. Throughout the event, an unmanned aircraft system was utilized to add realistic value to the training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:57
    Photo ID: 8407479
    VIRIN: 240508-A-FA429-5980
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum
    Advisors conduct camouflage and counter-uas training during SFAC forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    SFAC
    4th SFAB
    4SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT