Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District

Members of the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department demonstrate the maneuverability of a firefighting suit to Travis Unified School District students during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. Over 375 students attended the Career Day from all five schools in the district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

