    Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District [Image 8 of 8]

    Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department demonstrate the maneuverability of a firefighting suit to Travis Unified School District students during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024.  Over 375 students attended the Career Day from all five schools in the district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:05
    Airmen
    Career Day
    USAF
    Travis Unified School District

