Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyriq Askew, right, 60th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, dons an oxygen mask during a demonstration for Travis Unified School District students during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. Over 375 students attended the Career Day from all five schools in the district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

