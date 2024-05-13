Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District [Image 4 of 8]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Price, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, briefs Travis Unified School District students on various medical equipment on a C-17 Globemaster III during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. During the event, students visited with various U.S. Air Force career field subject matter experts to learn about their roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8407418
    VIRIN: 240510-F-OY799-1163
    Resolution: 6937x4630
    Size: 22.96 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Career Day
    USAF
    Travis Unified School District

