Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Price, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, briefs Travis Unified School District students on various medical equipment on a C-17 Globemaster III during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. During the event, students visited with various U.S. Air Force career field subject matter experts to learn about their roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

