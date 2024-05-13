Travis Unified School District students visit various booths during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. During the event, students visited with various U.S. Air Force career field subject matter experts to learn about their roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8407417 VIRIN: 240510-F-OY799-1176 Resolution: 7360x3897 Size: 13.14 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.