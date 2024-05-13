Travis Unified School District students listen to a brief by members from the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during Career Day at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 10, 2024. During the event, students visited with various U.S. Air Force career field subject matter experts to learn about their roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8407416 VIRIN: 240510-F-OY799-1103 Resolution: 6799x4538 Size: 26.38 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosted Career Day for students from Travis Unified School District [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.