Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

240513-N-CV021-1045 OKINAWA, JAPAN (May 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) raise the flag staff on the ship’s flight deck during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, May 13. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

