Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

240513-N-CV021-1087 OKINAWA, JAPAN (May 13, 2024) Information System Technician 2nd Class Cameron Britton, from Winter Haven, Florida, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Conner Duhon, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, right, prepare the heaving line on the flight deck during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Okinawa, Japan, May 13. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Photo ID: 8407395 VIRIN: 240513-N-CV021-1087