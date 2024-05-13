Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD’s Dr. E. Michael Golda Receives ASNE Harold E. Saunders Award for Lifetime Achievement

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Vice Adm. David Lewis, USN (Ret.) (left) and Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, SEA-05, Naval Sea Systems Command Rear Adm. Jason Lloyd (right) present the Harold E. Saunders (Lifetime Achievement) Award to Dr. E. Michael Golda (middle) for his dedication and lifetime contributions to the U.S. Navy. The event took place during the 2024 American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Advanced Machinery Technology Symposium (AMTS), held at the Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport in Philadelphia on May 1-2, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

    TAGS

    Awards
    Engineering
    Philadelphia
    NAVSEA
    NSWCPD
    Lifetime Achievement

