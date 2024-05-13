NSWCPD’s Dr. E. Michael Golda Receives ASNE Harold E. Saunders Award for Lifetime Achievement

Vice Adm. David Lewis, USN (Ret.) (left) and Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, SEA-05, Naval Sea Systems Command Rear Adm. Jason Lloyd (right) present the Harold E. Saunders (Lifetime Achievement) Award to Dr. E. Michael Golda (middle) for his dedication and lifetime contributions to the U.S. Navy. The event took place during the 2024 American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Advanced Machinery Technology Symposium (AMTS), held at the Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport in Philadelphia on May 1-2, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

