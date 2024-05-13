Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panelists discuss Archipelagic, Tropical, Urban, Littoral and Arctic - Preparing Forces for the Range of Environments in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commander of Eighth Army, discusses building readiness in the Pacific in a panel on Archipelagic, Tropical, Urban, Littoral and Arctic - Preparing Forces for the Range of Environments in the Indo-Pacific during the Association of the United States Army Land Forces Pacific Symposium held at the Sheraton Waikiki, here May 15, 2024. LANPAC is an international symposium and exhibition dedicated to land forces in the Indo-Pacific. The three-day event will take place 14-16 May and will feature a variety of discussions, briefings, emerging technologies and opportunities for attendees to discuss security interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    This work, Panelists discuss Archipelagic, Tropical, Urban, Littoral and Arctic - Preparing Forces for the Range of Environments in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANPAC2024

