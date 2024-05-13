U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert Smith, incoming 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, addresses the audience during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. Smith expressed his gratitude to those who helped him in his career. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Location: AURORA, CO, US