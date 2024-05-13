Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 SWS COC [Image 5 of 6]

    5 SWS COC

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert Smith, incoming 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, right, receives the guidon from U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a tradition carried out in front of the unit, allowing all to witness the transition as the new commander assumes their position. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:37
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
