U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, left, receives the guidon from U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michael Provencher, outgoing 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a tradition carried out in front of the unit, allowing all to witness the transition as the new commander assumes their position. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

