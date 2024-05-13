U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michael Provencher, outgoing 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, addresses the audience during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. Provencher individually thanked family members and colleagues for his success as the 5 SWS commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8407153
|VIRIN:
|240503-X-IN642-1128
|Resolution:
|4891x3254
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 SWS COC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT