    5 SWS COC [Image 2 of 6]

    5 SWS COC

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michael Provencher, outgoing 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, receives a plaque for a service medal from the U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. The medal was awarded to Provencher for his exceptional duty during his time at 5 SWS. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:37
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
