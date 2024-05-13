U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Michael Provencher, outgoing 5th Space Warning Squadron commander, receives a plaque for a service medal from the U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, during the 5 SWS change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. The medal was awarded to Provencher for his exceptional duty during his time at 5 SWS. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

Date Taken: 05.03.2024
Location: AURORA, CO, US