U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, addresses the audience during the 5th Space Warning Squadron change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. Schmitt thanked everyone in attendance and spoke about the importance of the 5 SWS mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8407150
|VIRIN:
|240503-X-IN642-1104
|Resolution:
|5503x3661
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 SWS COC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT