    5 SWS COC [Image 1 of 6]

    5 SWS COC

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Col. Ernest Schmitt, Space Delta 4 commander, addresses the audience during the 5th Space Warning Squadron change of command at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 3, 2024. Schmitt thanked everyone in attendance and spoke about the importance of the 5 SWS mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

