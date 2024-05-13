New Jersey, Idaho CSTs perform interagency training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mauricio Caceres, a survey team member with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, bags a sample at a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, June 6, 2023. WMD-CST’s identify chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advise civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

