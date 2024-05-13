Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey, Idaho CSTs perform interagency training [Image 36 of 41]

    New Jersey, Idaho CSTs perform interagency training

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex J. Potts, survey team member with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, places a sample in a container at a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 14, 2024. WMD-CST’s identify chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advise civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8407066
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-AL508-1380
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New Jersey, Idaho CSTs perform interagency training [Image 41 of 41], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Air Force
    Army
    NJNG
    21st WMD-CST
    101st WMD-CST

